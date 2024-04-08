The solar eclipse is happening today on April 8, 2024, so it's time to get ready to snap some eclipse photos if you're in the path of totality. Hold on a second, though — you don't want to just point your phone at the eclipse without any protection. Looking directly at the sun could potentially do permanent damage to your eyes or your phone's camera lens. So proceed with caution, particularly if you are using an expensive new phone.

Here's how to take pictures of the eclipse without ruining your phone's camera.

How to take pictures of the eclipse with eclipse glasses

Eclipse glasses are for your eyes, but they can also protect your phone camera (Image credit: Unsplash/Jason Howell)

If you're wondering how to take pictures of the eclipse safely, the easiest way is to simply hold the lens of a pair of eclipse glasses over your phone's camera. Just to be clear, though, don't take off your own eclipse glasses to cover your phone instead. You'll need a spare pair of glasses for this trick to work.

While it's last minute, there are still plenty of places you can get a free pair of eclipse glasses, like local libraries, universities, and department stores, especially in areas that are in the path of totality. The best kind of eclipse glasses for using on your phone camera are the paper kind since you can flatten them against the back of your phone. If you know someone with an extra pair, you can even cut them in half so you each have an eclipse lens to protect your phone cameras.

How to take pictures of the eclipse with a solar filter

You can take eclipse photos like this with a certified solar filter (Image credit: Unsplash/Nikhil Mitra)

Figuring out how to take pictures of the eclipse without damaging your phone camera is easier if you planned ahead, although it may not be too late. If you can't get your hands on a spare pair of eclipse glasses, you can also look for a solar filter designed for camera lenses. These are effectively the same as the lenses on eclipse glasses, but they're only certified for cameras, not humans eyes.

You can get a solar filter on Amazon for about $9, although it will probably be tough for even Amazon to get it to you by this afternoon. So, you may want to check brick-and-mortar stores, as well, such as department stores or camera stores.

Using a solar filter is super easy if you can find one. You simply hold it over your phone's camera while snapping your eclipse pics. They're more convenient than using a spare pair of eclipse glasses since they're more compact and usually have a larger filter than the little ones on eclipse glasses.

How to take pictures of the eclipse with a telescope

Make sure a telescope has a solar filter before taking pictures through it (Image credit: Unsplash/Jennifer Lim)

What if you want to take pictures of the eclipse, but you can't find a spare pair of glasses or a solar filter? There still might be a way to get those solar eclipse shots without damaging your phone lens, but it will most likely require being at an eclipse viewing location where many other people are present.

Community viewing events often attract local astronomy groups, hobby stargazers, and school groups, all of whom often bring telescopes with solar filters on them. If you ask around, someone with a telescope may be willing to let you hold your phone up to the viewing lens on it to snap a couple of photos.

You do need to be careful, though. Always ask if the telescope has a solar filter on it. An unfiltered telescope can be more dangerous to your phone's camera (and your eyes) than looking directly at the sun without a telescope since it magnifies the light from the sun.