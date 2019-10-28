Gaming laptops have grown in popularity, and for good reason.These powerful rigs not only let you play the latest games, but they also offer the graphics performance needed for certain productivity tasks, like photo or video editing . But of the best gaming laptops available, which offers the very best performance?

We measure graphics performance a number of ways, and one of the best is with 3DMark Fire Strike, a synthetic benchmark that measures each laptop's overall graphics prowess. We've compiled the scores from all the laptops we've reviewed and listed, in order, the top 10 with the best graphics performance.

Best laptop gaming performance (3DMark Fire Strike)

1. Alienware Area-51m (23,212)

2. Asus ROG Mothership (22,931)

3. MSI GT76 Titan (21,601)

4. Origin PC Eon17-X (21,196)

5. Alienware m17 R2 (19,113)

6. Alienware 17 R5 (17,331)

7. Razer Blade Pro 17 (17,165)

8. Digital Storm Avon (16,929)

9. Alienware m17 (16,918)

10. Origin PC EVO-17S (16,851)

Here is a closer look at the laptops with the best graphics performance.

Topping our graphics benchmarks is the Alienware Area-51m, which comes as no surprise considering this monster was marketed as a true desktop replacement. The Area-51m, packing an Intel Core i9-9900K CPU and a GeForce RTX 2080 GPU , scored an incredible 23,212 on the 3DMark Fire Strike benchmark. As a result of that incredible power, we could play Battlefield V (1920 x 1080) at 112 frames per second with Ultra settings enabled. Along with raw power, the Area-51m has a gorgeous space-age design, superfast computing performance and upgradable components.

Read our Alienware Area 51m review

Is the ROG Mothership overkill? Probably. But this part-laptop, part-all-in-one hybrid is one of the most powerful gaming rigs around. Not only is the ROG Mothership equipped with a Core i9-9980HK GPU and GeForce RTX 2080 graphics , but it has a detachable keyboard that gives you more flexibility as you game. This unique beast's other perks include excellent audio quality and a striking design.

Read our Asus ROG Mothership review

MSI threw everything they had at the GT76 Titan and included the kitchen sink. No, the GT76 Titan isn't for everybody –– it's massive and incredibly expensive –– but passionate gamers who want the best performance should look no further. Similar to other heavy-hitters in the category, the GT76 Titan has a Core i9 CPU and GTX 2080 graphics. However, this machine has a more traditional clamshell design that's thinner than some competing laptops. It also sports a bright, colorful 4K display (which makes it one of the best 4K laptops ) and a comfortable keyboard.

Read our MSI GT76 Titan review

With blistering gaming performance and a super-comfortable keyboard, the Origin PC's Eon17-X is an outstanding laptop for gamers who want high-fidelity graphics. That said, the laptop's screen is very dim, so we recommend buying a monitor while you're plunking down several thousand dollars on this beast. While you're at it, why not spend a bit extra on one of Origin's legendary custom lid paint jobs?

Read our Origin PC Eon17-X review

Alienware's m17 R2 is one of the best gaming laptops in part because of its excellent graphics performance. But there is so much more to love about this sleek machine. For one, it has a gorgeous and surprisingly thin chassis. That, along with decent battery life, makes it one of the few laptops on this list that's actually portable. And despite that slimmer chassis, the m17 R2 has a comfortable keyboard.

Read our Alienware m17 R2 review

It may have the older GeForce GTX 1080 GPU , but the Alienware 17 R5 can still play the latest games at super-high frame rates. Other things we like about this powerful machine are its relatively slim design and decent battery life, which make the Alienware 17 R5 a good choice for gaming on the go. You also get solid audio quality out of its dual speakers and 13 lighting zones for all the RGB you could ask for.

Read our Alienware 17 R5 review

Sleek, premium and incredibly powerful, the Razer Blade Pro 17 is the best 17-inch gaming laptop on the market. It boasts an Intel 9th Gen processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, making it great for gaming or content creation. A pair of blisteringly fast SSDs and surprisingly good cooling are some other standout features of this strongly recommended laptop.

Read our Razer Blade Pro 17 review

You probably haven't heard of Digital Storm before, but this is one company you should have on your radar. The flagship Avon 17 is an excellent laptop that gets you fast performance, an incredibly comfortable mechanical keyboard and enough graphics oomph (thanks to an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU ) to play Middle-Earth: Shadow of War at 104 frames per second. Best of all, Digital Storm ships the Avon with a generous three-year warranty.

Read our Digital Storm Avon review

You know Alienware for its massive, powerful beastly gaming rigs. With the m17, the company took all that power, downsized it, and put it into a slim chassis. Equipped with the Max-Q version of the RTX 2070, the m17 might not get the same benchmark numbers as its chunky competitors, but the size-to-performance of the m17 is best in its class. Beyond its slim, premium design, the Alienware m17 has a gorgeous 4K display and great audio.

Read our Alienware m17 (2019) review

If you can look past its dim display and poor battery life, the Origin PC EVO17-S is a solid gaming laptop because of the strong graphics performance it offers. You also get a snappy, RGB keyboard and a relatively slim chassis, all for a lower price than what other RTX 2080 Max-Q-equipped laptops cost.