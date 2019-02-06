Walmart's Overpowered Gaming Laptop Now $700 Off

It may not be the best gaming laptop we've tested, but you've got to hand it to Walmart. Its Overpowered 17+ Gaming Laptop is unlike any other, especially when it comes to value.

This $999 machine packs a 17.3-inch 1080p LCD, 2.2GHz Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, 256GB SSD with 2TB HDD, and a GTX 1060 video card. It also comes with a 2-year warranty, which is rare from any laptop manufacturer.

Buy on Walmart

For a limited time, the Overpowered 17+ is back in stock and on sale for $999. That's $700 cheaper than any similarly configured gaming machine. Outside of the insane value, there are many things we like about Walmart's flagship laptop.

In terms of performance, it handles day-to-day tasks well scoring 22,633 on the Geekbench 4.1 performance test. That easily surpasses the 20,220 category average.

Its GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of VRAM also helped it beat the category averages for some games, but it did fall short of its closest competitors in some tests. For instance, it pulled 37 frames per second with Rise of the Tomb Raider, whereas Asus' GTX 1060-based ROG Strix Scar II reached 37 fps. To be fair, the Asus also costs almost twice the price of the Overpowered 17+.

Nevertheless, the Overpowered 17+ offers solid specs at a remarkable price and merits a look from budget conscious gamers who don't need a premium machine or require top-of-the-line performance.