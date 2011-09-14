Toshiba WT310/C Tablet Looks Like the Thrive, But Features Oaktrail and Windows 7

When it comes to Windows tablets, Japanese consumers have all the fun. Lurking in the corner of an Intel tablet display at IDF 2011, we found Toshiba's attractive WT310/C Windows 7 Oaktrail slate, which the company has thus far announced only for the Japanese market.

With its black, rubberized chassis, textured back, full SD card slot, chrome camera plate, the WT310/C looks almost identical to the the Thrive, Toshiba's well-known Android slate. However, the differences between the two tablets involve more than just their operating systems. While the Thrive uses an Nvidia Tegra 2 CPU and 1GB of RAM, the WT310/C is powered by Intel's 1.5-GHz Atom Z670 Oaktrail CPU with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of Flash memory.

The WT310/C has an 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 screen as compared to the 10.1-inch, 1280 x 800 display on the Thrive. This larger screen leads to a heavier product as the WT310/C weighs 2 pounds as compared to the 1.6 pound Thrive. Still, we the WT310/C felt light in our hands and, like its Android brother, was very easy to grip.

There's no word on whether the WT310/C will make it to North America and how much it would cost if it did appear here. For now, check out our hands-on video and gallery below to get a closer look at the Toshiba WT310/C