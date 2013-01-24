ThinkBerry? Lenovo Eyeing RIM for Potential Takeover

Could BlackBerry soon be made by a Chinese company? News out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, Switzerland seems to point in that direction. According to Bloomberg, Lenovo Chief Financial Officer Wong Wai Ming said his company would look at RIM, as well as other companies, as a potential way to build up its mobile business.

The news comes less than a week before RIM is set to introduce the single most important product in its history, BlackBerry 10. The operating system, and its related devices, are seen as the company's last chance to make a comeback in the smartphone wars after ceding much of its marketshare to the likes of Apple's iPhone and Samsung's Android-based devices.

RIM wouldn't be the first Western electronics giant to be swallowed up by Lenovo. In 2005, the company bought out IBM on its way to becoming the single largest PC maker in the world.

The takeover could see trouble, however, from U.S. security interests. As Reuters points out, many government agencies, including the Department of Defense, rely on BlackBerrys due to their security benefits. A Chinese company owning the U.S. government's smartphone of choice isn't something that would sit well with U.S. officials.

But first thing's first. RIM must get through its BB10 debut next week. Then it can focus on other opportunities.