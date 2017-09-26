Take $70 Off the Acer Swift 3 with 8th-Generation Intel

Intel's new 8th-generation Core processors are here and not surprisingly Amazon is already cutting prices.

The Seattle-based retailer is offering the 15.6-inch Acer Switch 3 with Intel's newest CPU for $664.99. That's $35 off and the least expensive laptop we've seen with an 8th-gen Core processor.

The Swift 3 is a midrange laptop that trades in the traditional plastic chassis for a sleek aluminum one. This configuration features a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

The base Core i5-8250U CPU found inside this laptop is equivalent to the base Core i5-7200U. The major difference is that the new processor packs four cores, which should make it more suitable for multitasking. According to Intel, its new processors will boost performance by up to 40 percent.

If you require more graphics power, Amazon also has the 14-inch Acer Swift 3 for $729.99. This configuration includes the same base 8th-gen CPU as the 15.6-inch Swift 3, but adds an Nvidia GeForce MX150 2GB graphics card. According to Nvidia, the new MX150 GPUs enable thinner laptops that run applications faster while using less power.

The 14-inch Acer Swift features a 14-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Both laptops are currently available via Amazon.