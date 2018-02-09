Take $350 Off the Razer Blade Stealth 4K Ultrabook

The Razer Blade Stealth is one of the slimmest and most stylish ultraportables we've tested. The svelte stunner is a strong contender for anyone who needs a laptop that can crunch numbers during the day and breeze through games after hours.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Razer Blade Stealth 4K Laptop for $1,249.99. That's $350 off and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. For context, it's currently tied with its Black Friday 2017 pricing.

The laptop is 0.52 inches thick and weighs just 2.8 pounds, which makes it extremely portable. At its centerpiece is a 4K 3840 x 2160 (352 ppi) 12.5-inch touchscreen LCD. Under the hood is a 2.7GHz Core i7-7500U processor, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It lacks a dedicated video card and instead uses Intel's HD Graphics 620 GPU, which we found was ok for games like Overwatch and BioShock, but not as good for more demanding titles.

For those, you'll need to invest in the $499 Core, which is the laptop's graphics amplifier.

It's also worth noting that Razer recently released its updated Stealth with Intel's 8th-gen CPU. If you have the budget for it, Amazon has the new Razer Blade Stealth 13.3-inch QHD Laptop with 8th-Gen Intel for $1,499.99; however, that's the laptop's list price.