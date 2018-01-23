Take Up to $200 off Apple's 2017 MacBook Air Laptops

Hot on the heels of the latest MacBook Air rumors, Best Buy is slashing the price of Apple's entry-level MacBook Air line.

For a limited time, the brick-and-mortar retailer is taking up to $200 off Apple's MacBook Airs with prices starting at $849.99 ($150 under Apple's price).

If you want the cheapest Mac possible, you'll want the 13.3-inch MacBook Air with 128GB SSD. The $899.99 laptop notched a respectable score of 6,438 on the Geekbench 4 general performance test. That's close to the 6,565 category average. The machine packs a 1.8GHz Core i5-5350U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.

For a better value, we recommend the 256GB model, which is $200 under Apple's price and offers a more reasonable amount of storage. The 512GB model is also $200 off if you require even more storage.

The entire MacBook Air family features a 1440 x 900-pixel display, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and a battery life of 10 hours and 26 minutes.

Although the its 2017 revamp still leaves a lot to be desired, the MacBook Air is still a solid student laptop if you can live with its limitations.