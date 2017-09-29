Take 10 Percent Off 8th-Gen Intel XPS Laptop

Dell is no stranger to sales and while we've covered their laptop deals on numerous occasions, today's sale is particularly noteworthy.

In addition to discounting its XPS 13 and XPS 15 line of laptops — both of which have won our hard-to-get Editors' Choice award — Dell is also taking 10 percent off its new XPS 13 laptop with Intel's 8th-generation Core processor.

Buy on Dell

We went hands-on with Dell's revamped XPS 13 back in August and this is the first time this system is on sale. Just use coupon code "TENOFF" to drop its price from $1,299.99 to $1,169.99.

This configuration features a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS Infinity Edge LCD, 1.8GHz Core i7-8550U quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Although its pricier than other laptops we've seen with Intel's new CPU — for instance, you can get a similarly configured Acer Swift 3 for $664 — the XPS is a special breed of laptop as it offers excellent design, performance, and above-average battery life. While we've yet to test the system in our labs, Dell claims it will offer a 44 percent improvement over last year's laptop with a 7th-gen processor. They're also claiming a 22-hour battery life.

Dell's coupon won't last long, so if you're in need of a new laptop — you can't go wrong with this sale.