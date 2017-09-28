Get the HP Envy x360 with 8th-Gen Intel CPU for $695

Intel's 8th-generation Core processors were expected to give laptops a notable price increase, but to date both retailers and manufacturers have been doing their best to lure shoppers with coupons and discounts.

The latest manufacturer to offer a substantial price cut on its new laptop is HP. You can currently get the HP Envy x360 2-in-1 with an 8th-gen 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U quad-core processor for $695.99 via coupon code "20OFF799". That's $174 off and one of the least-expensive laptops we've seen sporting Intel's new silicon. (The Acer Swift 3 remains slightly cheaper at $664.99).

Buy on HP

The base Envy x360 configuration does have one caveat. It comes with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB 7,200 rpm hard drive. We recommend upgrading to 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. After our upgrades, the Envy x360's price jumps to $1,059.99, but apply coupon "20OFF799" and you'll wind up paying $847.99, which is $212 off a more future-proof system.

Otherwise, the laptop features a 15.6-inch 1080p multitouch LCD, Bang & Olufsen speakers, a media card reader, USB Type-C, HDMI, and USB 3.1 ports.