Surface Pro with LTE Now Available For Everybody (Sort of)

Update, Dec. 27, 3:30 p.m.: Added a response from a Microsoft spokesperson.

When the Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE went on sale at the beginning of the month, it was only available to enterprise customers. But now you no longer have to wait for a consumer version, as it's available on the Microsoft Store in two configurations. Ubergizmo first reported the news.

The "Commercial Microsoft Surface Pro with LTE Advanced" is the business version, but it's available to everyone. There's a $1,149 model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and a $1,449 config with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As of this writing, only the cheaper version is available.

But it seems that this is still a model meant only for businesses, not the average user. "“Surface Pro with LTE Advanced is currently available for business customers," a Microsoft spokesperson told Laptop Mag. "Stay tuned for news about broader retail availability in 2018.”

Of course, like their consumer counterparts, the Commercial Surface Pros also don't come with a Type Cover or Surface Pen, so you'll have to buy those separately.

Microsoft has previously suggested a consumer release in 2018. We don't know if this was released to the mass market by mistake.

