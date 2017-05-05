Microsoft May Unveil Surface Pro 5 Later This Month

Big Surface news ahead: Microsoft sent the press an invite to "see what's next" at an event in Shanghai on May 23. Our guess? The Surface Pro 5 is almost here.

The invitation and announcement are cryptic at best. We know the event is in Shanghai, but not where or even what time. It didn't specify hardware, software, AI or any other topics.

But one known attendee is Microsoft VP and the father of Surface, Panos Panay, who tweeted about the event with the Surface hashtag.

See you in Shanghai. May 23. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface https://t.co/aMgvkkqE52 pic.twitter.com/vzcK9MqIpf — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) May 5, 2017

Of course, it's possible the Surface Pro 5 will be one of many announcements, but it's one of the most hyped-up refreshes coming out of Microsoft this year.

Rumors are swirling that the biggest change will be a modest one: an upgrade to Intel's seventh-generation CPUs. That's according to journalist Paul Thurott, who tweeted in April that the Surface Pro 5 is also expected to keep the proprietary Surface power connector.

The announcement will come on the heels of the unveiling of the Surface Laptop, a clamshell starting at $999 that runs Windows 10 S, its new, locked-down operating system aimed at the education market. The event also takes place the same month as the company's Build developer conference, which will be next week in Seattle.

