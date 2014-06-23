Surface Pro 3 Now Comes with $650 MacBook Trade-In

Microsoft took a few jabs at Apple's MacBook Air at the Surface Pro 3 launch event, and now the Redmond hardware giant is taking the gloves off. From June 20 through July 31, select Microsoft retail stores are offering up to $650 in store credit if you trade in a MacBook Air toward the purchase of its latest tablet-laptop hybrid.

Sure, $650 is a nice chunk of trade-in value. Your store credit will cover most of the $799 model with Intel Core i3 and 64GB of RAM. The 128GB version with Core i5 would run you $350 over the deal, while the 256GB of RAM with Core i5 configuration is going for $650. Microsoft's Core i7 variation, however, will still cost you $900. The final, beefy 512GB edition with Core i7 would cost $1,300 after the trade-in.

These might be some sexy-sounding prices, but keep in mind that you'll have to tack on a $129 Surface Pro Type Cover if you want to actually use Microsoft's laptop replacement as, well, a laptop.

By making this trade, you'll enjoy a sharper display (The Surface Pro 3 sports a 12-inch, 2160 x 1440 display versus the Air's 11-inch, 1366 x 760 and 13-inch 1440 x 900 screens), complete with touch functionality and some handy pen features. However, we still have some reservations about the device's ability to truly replace your clamshell notebook. For one thing, the kickstand is still more hassle than a clamsell design. The attached keyboard isn't as good on the Surface, and the touchpad is too small. But most of all, the Surface Pro 3 only gets 7 hours and 42 minutes of battery life, compared to 12 hours and 20 minutes on the MacBook Air 13.

Plus, keep in mind that you can only take advantage of this deal if you buy a Surface Pro 3, so don't expect to walk into a Microsoft Store with a MacBook Air and leave with an Xbox One.

Source Microsoft Store