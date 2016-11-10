Microsoft Refunds Surface Pro 3 Battery Replacements

The Surface Pro 3 has gotten a bit of bad reputation around its battery life following problems with batteries manufactured by both Simplio and LG.
While Microsoft quietly fixed a problem for LG batteries today via a firmware update, the company is also refunding out-of-warranty charges for replacement tablets. Microsoft stayed mum on the issue for awhile and its support team was charging $450 for replacement units, according to Neowin.
It's not the first time — Microsoft issued these kinds of refunds for those who had problems with Simplio batteries earlier in the year.
You can find a FAQ from Microsoft about the refunds here. It suggests that if you were eligible for a refund you were likely already contacted, so be sure to check your spam mail.
Have you heard from Microsoft about a refund? Let us know in the comments.
Laptop Guide
- Laptop Buying Guide: 8 Essential Tips
- The Best & Worst Laptop Brands
- Laptop Tech Support Showdown: Undercover Report
- Should I Buy a Chromebook? Buying Guide and Advice
- Laptops with the Longest Battery Life
- Chromebooks vs. Windows 10 Laptops: What Should You Buy?
- Why You Shouldn't Buy a Touch-Screen Laptop
- Out of the Box Tips: Set Up Your New Laptop Like a Pro
- The Best Time to Buy a Laptop
- Chromebook vs. Tablet: Which Should You Buy?
- Laptop Buying Tips for Students
- 10 Key Features to Look for in Your Laptop
- How to Buy a 2-in-1 Laptop Hybrid
- USB Type-C FAQ: Everything You Need to Know
- How to Get Rid of Your Old Laptop
- Laptop Warranties: What They Cover
- Which CPU is Right For You?
- Which Laptop Features Are Worth the Money?
- Gaming Laptop Buying Guide: Find the Right Rig
- 10 Reasons Why Consumers Should Buy Business Laptops
- Which MacBook is Right for You?
- 5 Things to Look For in Your Next Laptop Keyboard
- How to Configure Your Laptop: Specs That Matter
- Which Graphics Card Do You Need?
- The Perfect Laptop? Here’s What It Should Have
- Why 78 Percent of Laptop Screens Suck
- A Guide to Computer Ports and Adapters
- 13 Ways to Make a Slow Laptop Faster
- How to Tell If You Can Upgrade Your Laptop
- Laptop Locks Guide: Do You Need One?
- 10 Features You Can Skip to Save Money