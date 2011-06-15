Sprint Rumored to Add Unlimited Mobile WiMAX with Launch of HTC View 4G

If you've been anticipating the release of Sprint's first WiMAX-enabled tablet, the HTC View 4G, the carrier has just given you even more to look forward to. FierceWireless reports that Sprint is altering its tablet data plans to include unlimited WiMAX data and a higher-capacity data usage tier.

Android Police leaked the carrier's tweaks to the data plans, revealing that many of the plans will remain similarly priced. Sprint will offer 1GB of data for $20, 3GB for $45, and 5GB for $60. But when the HTC View 4G launches on June 24th, Sprint tablet customers will have the option of choosing a 10GB plan for $90 a month. Better still, any customer with a 3GB or higher plan will get unlimited 4G data transfers with the cap only applying to 3G connections.

The leaked data plan info from Android Police also indicates that Sprint will offer discounted rates to existing customers with qualifying unlimited plans. For example, eligible existing customers will pay $50 rather than $60 for the 5GB plan.

via Android Police, FierceWireless