Sprint and HTC Collaboration Event April 4th, HTC One X on Way?

Sprint and HTC sent out invitations today for an April 4th press event the two say will show off their, "latest collaboration." Now what could these two be announcing that warrants its own press conference? Well, according to TechnoBuffalo, which cites a, "reliable Sprint source, the event will serve as the big unveiling for Sprint's version of the much anticipated HTC One X. It could be called the "Jet," according to s4gru, and possibly launch June 10th.

If the rumors are true, then the One X could launch in June, which is right about the time Sprint is expected to flip the switch on its 4G LTE network. An AT&T version of the phone has already been announced, but instead of using Nvidia's hulking quad-core Tegra 3 processor, that phone will instead ship with a dual-core Snapdragon chip.

We spent some hands-on time with the One X at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona and were blown away. The 4.7-inch phone's 1280 x 720 Super LCD 2 display was a sight to behold. On top of its gorgeous display, the Android 4.0-powered One X packs Beats Audio, as well as HTC's Sense 4.

But the real reason to get excited about the One X is the freakishly fast 0.7-second Image Sense camera. HTC equipped the phone with a dedicated camera co-processor, allowing it to snap pictures in an instant. Intel's Atom Z2460-powered smartphone can pop off 10 pictures in the same 0.7-seconds, but it's not close to shipping.

We'll keep you updated on Sprint and HTC's announcement when it happens early next month.

via TechnoBuffalo