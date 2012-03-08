Pierre Cardin PC-7006G Tablet Runs Android Gingerbread. Yes, That Pierre Cardin

When we first spotted this Pierre Cardin Android tablet at CeBIT, we were a bit confused. Did a fashion label just extend its reach into the mobile-tech field? In the sense that the company lent its name to slates, yes. The rest of the work is done by China's Shenzhen Vogue Industries.

Running Android 2.3 (Gingerbread), the Pierre Cardin PC-7006G tablet clearly won't be competing with the big-wigs soon to be running Ice Cream Sandwich (or even those running Android Honeycomb). But we're told it's priced at about $100, so what do you expect? The PC-7006G has a 7-inch, 800 x 480-pixel touchscreen, runs Samsung's Cortex A8 1-GHZ processor and only offers connectivity via Wi-Fi (an external 3G dongle will be available). You get 4GB of on-board memory, which is expandable up to 16GB by microSD. It weighs just 1.1 pounds, and felt appropriately light in our hands.

A bundle including the PC-7006G, a case, an SD card, stylus and car charge is being sold online for £440 (about $695), which makes us question the $100 price we were quoted at the Pierre Cardin booth.