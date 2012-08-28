Sony's VAIO Duo 11 Windows 8 Hybrid Appears Online

Samsung isn't the only one with a Windows 8 hybrid up its sleeve. PocketNow has obtained photos of just such a device hailing from Sony, and the Sony VAIO Duo 11 looks attractive enough -- and business-friendly enough -- that it might just give the Microsoft Surface tablet a run for its money.

The website's source didn't divulge any information about the hybrid's actual hardware components, but the "11" in "VAIO Duo 11" likely signifies the screen size. Digging into the images, it looks as though the VAIO Duo 11 will run Windows 8, given the appearance of a desktop version of Office in one of the pictures. Every image features a prominently displayed stylus and the keyboard is backlit.

Speaking of the keyboard, it appears as though Sony has opted to include a built-in, slide-out keyboard similar to the one in the Asus Eee Pad Slider rather than a Surface-esque optional stand or a detachable keyboard like the Samsung Series 5 Hybrid, which sports a magnetic connection at the hinge.

Other manufacturers have even more varied visions of how a keyboard and tablet should meld, and we're hoping to see several Windows 8 hybrids unveiled this week at IFA 2012. Online editorial director Avram Piltch is on the floor in Berlin and will be keeping you up to date on all the latest and greatest gadgets being shown off.