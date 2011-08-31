Sony's Reader Wi-Fi Boasts Touchscreen, Borrowing from Public Libraries

IFA's heating up, rivaling press conferences and all. While we were at Samsung's pre-brief (look for a news post tomorrow), Sony had a press conference of its own, announcing the Reader Wi-Fi, which the company says is the lightest 6-inch eReader on the market (it's just 5.9 ounces).

The Reader features a 800 x 600 E Ink touchscreen and lets users browse and purchase eBooks from the Reader Store via Wi-Fi. It comes with a capacity of 2GB, which Sony says is enough to hold about 1,200 eBooks. The Reader Wi-Fi supports EPUB, PDF, and TXT documents and includes eight font sizes.

As a special extra, the Reader Wi-Fi lets users borrow titles from public libraries in Canada, the U.S., and the U.K. Sony's also offering free downloads of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone via J.K. Rowling's Pottermore website.

The Reader Wi-Fi will hit the U.S. in October with a price of $149. Could this eReader be a Kindle killer? We'll just have to wait and see.