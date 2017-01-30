Save $200 on the Core i5-based Surface Pro 4

It appears that Microsoft is eager to sell some Surface Pro 4 laptops. Last week, the Microsoft Store slashed the price of its Core M-based Surface Pro 4 by $100. This week it's offering consumers an even sweeter deal.

Currently, you can get the Core i5-based Surface Pro 4 with the Surface Pen for $799. Although the price is similar to last week's deal, it offers a greater value as you get the Surface Pen, which allows you to jot down notes on your tablet, and a better-performing Core i5 processor.

The Surface Pro 4 features the same design as its predecessor. It has a solid magnesium body and a friction-hinged kickstand which rotates back with a stiff but secure-feeling action. Its 12.3-inch PixelSense display boasts a 2736 x 1824 resolution that's bright and a joy to look at.

In terms of horsepower, this configuration packs a 2.4GHz Core i5-6300U processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.

Cutting edge tech enthusiasts should take note that a new Surface Pro 5 may be released later this quarter. However, if you're looking to save money and don't mind owing a a previous generation model, today's deal is as good as it gets.