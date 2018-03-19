Samsung's AMOLED-based Galaxy Book Gets $358 Price Cut

Samsung's Galaxy family is making headlines, but here in the laptop world — it's Samsung's other Galaxy that's getting our attention.

BuyDig is offering the high-end Samsung Galaxy Book for $969 via coupon code "BOOKIT". That's $358 off and one of the few discounts we've seen on this premium 2-in-1, which sells for $1,329 direct from Samsung and retailers like Best Buy.

Buy on BuyDig

The Galaxy Book's rockstar feature is its bright 12.1-inch 2160 x 1440 Super AMOLED touch display, which produces some of the most detailed, vivid images we've seen from any 2-in-1. Its screen also supports HDR content and can display a wide range of colors when showing HDR movies, such as those found on Netflix.

Spec-wise, the screen can produce 205 percent of the sRGB spectrum, which is greater than the 98 percent average for most ultraportables. It also emits 342 nits of brightness, which is higher than the 290-nit average from most ultraportables.

But make no mistake, this 2-in-1 isn't all screen. Inside, the nifty notebook packs a 3.1GHz Core i5-7200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, which is more than enough horsepower for solid multitasking.

Battery life is a little mediocre at 6 hours and 38 minutes, but if you don't mind carrying its charger that shouldn't pose too much of a problem.

The Galaxy Book includes Samsung's S-Pen and keyboard.