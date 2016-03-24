How to Pre-Order the 9.7-inch iPad Pro

If you've been waiting all week to order Apple's new 9.7-inch iPad Pro, it's time to get out your credit card. Apple, carriers and select retailers have started taking pre-orders today with delivery by next Thursday. You can pre-order the device through Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Best Buy, but the tablet hasn't appeared for sale on Amazon yet. The tablet comes with 32, 128 and 256GB of storage with an option for LTE connectivity.

Verizon sells the 9.7-inch tablet at a discount with a 2-year-contract, with the 32GB Wi-Fi + LTE iPad going for $530, as opposed to AT&T and Sprint's $630, but it tacks on a $10 a month Line Access fee. When you add that fee to the company's entry level 2GB for $20 data plan, AT&T's 3GB for $30 plan becomes a better deal. Sprint's monthly data costs $15 a month for 1GB, and T-Mobile doesn't offer on-contract pricing.

If you're okay with paying one lump-sum up-front, Apple has the best deal, offering the 32GB model for $599, the 128GB version at $749 and the 256GB tablet goes for $899. If you want the 9.7-inch tablet with cellular connectivity, the 32GB model costs $729, its 128GB version costs $879 and the 256GB tablet sells for $1,029. Best Buy, Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile all tack on an additional 99 cents.

Shoppers looking to pay for the tablet over a longer period of time will want the monthly installment plans offered by the cellular carriers. Their monthly prices differ slightly, with AT&T charging more per month for slightly fewer months, but the final totals range between $729.84 and $730.08.

There are other fees built into an iPad Pro purchase from a cell provider as AT&T tacks on a $45 activation fee and T-Mobile charges you $20 for a SIM card.

While most sellers are offering all models at this time, Best Buy is only selling the Wi-Fi only versions and Sprint is requiring you call its toll-free customer support number. Best Buy will toss in a 6-month subscription to Trend Micro's Titanium Internet Security for iOS.