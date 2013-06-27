Otterbox Defender iPhone Case Sales Support Wounded Warriors

Regardless of your opinion on war et al, thousands of Americans have suffered physical and mental injuries in doing what they believe is right to keep U.S. citizens safe. Recognizing that it's time we help them, too, iPhone case maker Otterbox and Walmart have teamed up with the Wounded Warrior Project to raise money for injured veterans. To that end, Otterbox has released a limited edition of its Defender case for the 4, 4S and 5 models of Apple's iPhone exclusively through Walmart and Otterbox.com for $59.95.

Aside from the Wounded Warrior Project logo on its back, there doesn't seem to be much about this Defender case that's different from the rest. You still get the three layers of added protection including the built-in screen protector. The major difference here is that Otterbox is donating 5 percent of all sales of this limited edition case to the Wounded Warrior Project between April 1 and March 31, 2014 for a minimum contribution of $150,000.

Technology is a unique space as far as charity is concerned. Companies can go the traditional route to great success for their chosen charity by simply donating through sales of popular products. But technology allows us to contribute in ... unique ways, like the homeless folks equipped with 4G hot spots at last year's SXSW. While unique methods can sometimes lead to controversy, more traditional methods like Otterbox's are simply aimed at results. To get yourself one of these limited edition Otterbox cases and contribute to the cause, head to Otterbox.com.