Watch Out: Mac OS X 10.11.4 Is Freezing MacBook Pros

If your MacBook Pro's been freezing a lot lately, you are not alone. While the Mac OS X 10.11.4 update may have been promoted as the solution to many vulnerabilities and bugs, it appears to have included a glitch that renders some systems unresponsive.

According to comments made on a MacRumors forum thread dedicated to the issue, the glitch appears to only be hitting 13-inch Retina MacBook Pros built in early 2015 that are running 10.11.4. The bug causes the entire system -- from the keyboard to the touchpad -- to no longer work, forcing users to perform a hard reboot by holding the power button down for five seconds.

MORE: Best Apple Laptops

The bug was first reported by forum user Antonnn on March 25, who ran into the freezing issue about once a week. The system crashes first appeared while using Safari, but the error has since occurred while using Chrome and Photoshop, so the glitch may be a system-wide problem.

According to Antonnn and other users who experienced this bug and inspected their system's crash logs, the culprit may be an OS X system framework or an Intel Graphics driver. Users have reported the issue to Apple Support, but the company has yet to acknowledge the bug.

If you too are suffering from a constantly freezing MacBook Pro, the only currently available solution appears to be to revert your system to 10.11.3 by restoring a backup. If you use Time Machine, we've got instructions for how to revert your Mac to a previous version. Apple released OS X 10.11.4 on March 21, so you should be looking to send your system back to a state that is dated March 20 or earlier.

If you don't have a backup to restore from, don't worry, as your cure may be on the way. Antonnn claims that the most recent beta of OS X 10.11.5 appears to have resolved the issue. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this story if and when we receive it.