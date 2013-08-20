Need a Kidney? There's an App for That

You probably shop, pay bills and order pizza online, but you probably never thought of opening up your laptop to find a kidney. As strange a concept as that sounds, OrganJet's new Web service provides exactly that; A way to secure an affordable and fast transplant option from the comfort of your couch.

OrganJet Corporation announced in a press release today that users can now take advantage of an online tool to find kidney transplant centers that are close to home and have the lowest wait times. In the statement, OrganJet CEO Sridhar Tayur noted that the service is meant to bridge the gap between areas with an excess of usable kidneys and those in dire need of them. The company claims that anywhere from 500 to 2,500 kidneys are wasted per year, and that more than 5,000 patients die annually waiting for one.

"There is significant disparity in wait times... ranging from more than 5 years in such areas as NJ, MA, Washington D.C. and CA, while it is half that in such regions as Pittsburgh, PA, Portland, OR, and Madison, Wisconsin," said Tayur.

OrganJet's new online app can be found on the "Services" tab of the company's official website. The app shows a world map, and allows users to find kidney transplant centers with low wait times by entering a zip code. That prompts a list of transplant centers organized by location, wait lists and children's centers. From there, users can access the official website of the best possible kidney centers near them.

With online software constantly evolving, it's nice to see companies such as OrganJet use their tools to help those in need. There's always an app for that, even when it comes to saving the lives of hundreds.