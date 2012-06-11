Next-Gen MacBook Pro Delivers Dazzling 2880 x 1800-Pixel Retina Display

The next-generation MacBook Pro delivers serious eye candy with a Retina Display that has the highest resolution we've ever seen on a notebook. We're talking about 2880 x 1800-pixel screen, or 3 million more pixels than an HDTV. Apple is updating its apps in Mountain Lion (such Aperture) and is working with third-party developers to enhance their apps (Photoshop).

You get all of this in a chassis that's only 0.71 inches thick and 4.4 pounds. In other words, the next-gen MacBook Pro is like an Air on steroids. The $2,199 price is steep, but you get serious horsepower for your money.

The next-gen MacBook Pro is powered by a third-gen Core i7 processor, Nvidia Kepler graphics and up to 768 GB of flash storage. Apple promises up to 7 hours of battery life. Worried about fan noise or heat? A new asymmetrical fan distributes the noise over multiple frequencies to keep the system quiet.

Other features include two Thunderbolt ports, HDMI output (yay!) and dual mics for better audio input. Apple also promises that its stereo speakers are the best they've ever made. We can't wait to bring you a full review, but in the meantime, check out our gallery below.