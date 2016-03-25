How to Use Multiple Desktops in Windows 10

Multiple desktops in Windows let you separate program windows into different groups. You might have all your files related to one project open in one desktop, for example, and programs and files related to a different project in another desktop. Microsoft added virtual desktops to Windows 10 for this multi-tasking organization. Here's how to set it up.

1. Click the Task View icon in the taskbar. It looks like two overlapping windows. Alternatively, use the Windows+Tab keyboard shortcut to go into Task View.

2. Click the New desktop button in the Task View.

Windows will create an additional virtual desktop you can switch to with the Windows+Tab keyboard shortcut.

Once your additional desktop is created, you can open new program windows in it. You can also drag a window from one desktop to another, and switch to the other desktop with the Windows+Tab keyboard shortcut.

Other shortcuts that will make using multiple virtual desktops easier:

WIN + CTRL + LEFT/RIGHT: Switch to the previous or next desktop

WIN + CTRL + D: Create a new desktop

WIN + CTRL + F4: Close the current desktop

It's a great way to organize and group files and programs based on when and how you need to use them.

Windows 10 Basics