Pre-Black Friday Sale: Save $600 on Surface Pro 6

An epic deal on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 proves that the best time to buy a laptop is right after a new version is released.

Best Buy is selling the Surface Pro 6 with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $699, or --- hold onto your seats --- a whopping $500 off. That's the best deal we've seen on this specific configuration of the Surface Pro 6, and it brings the price of the 256GB model down to what the 128GB version currently sells for.

But that's not all. If you need more power, Best Buy is selling a model with a Core i7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for $899, or $600 off.

At this point, you're probably wondering why these tablets at selling at such a massive discount. It all comes down the release of the Surface Pro 7, even if the new tablet appears to be only a minor update from its excellent predecessor.

In our review of the Surface Pro 6, we praised the 2-in-1 tablet for its fast performance, long battery life and comfortable detachable keyboard. And while it's already a year old, the Surface Pro 6 is still an excellent choice for students or those who need an ultraportable device that doesn't compromise on power.

We're not sure for how much longer this sale will be around, or whether the Surface Pro 6 will be phased out altogether, so don't wait too long determining if it's right for you.