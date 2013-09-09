Microsoft Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 Announcement Set for Sept. 23

Microsoft is scheduled to announce its next-generation Surface and Surface Pro tablets on Sept. 23, marking nearly one year since the first Surface tablet debuted in October 2012. The company sent out media invitations teasing its new slates as it gears up to release its Windows 8.1 update in October.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 2 is expected to come with a Haswell refresh that will improve its battery life. Both new Surface tablets are rumored to come with a two-stage kickstand but will largely keep the same design as their predecessors. The new Surface Pro 2 is also expected to offer 8GB of RAM, although Microsoft hasn't publicly confirmed any of these details. The Surface Pro 2 is expected to feature Windows 8.1 out of the box while the Surface 2 will run on Windows 8.1 RT. However, Microsoft is yanking the "RT" name from the actual device. A 1080p display and Nvidia's Tegra 4 chip will allegedly round out the specs of the Surface 2.

The Microsoft Surface 2 and Surface Pro 2 announcement comes just after Microsoft teased that new hybrid Windows devices would be launched leading up to Windows 8.1's debut. At the same time, Apple is rumored to be working on its next-generation iPad and iPad Mini, although we haven't heard anything close to an announcement.