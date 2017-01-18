Microsoft is Building an E-Book Store for Windows 10

Not content with just selling apps, games, movies, music and TV shows, Microsoft is getting ready to open an e-books section of its online Windows Store. According to a new report, this new way to buy titles will be arrive in the Windows 10 Creators Update, due out this April.

This news comes from a report published yesterday (Jan. 17) by MSPowerUser, which shows a books tab in the Windows store. Users will acquire books from the online point of sale just as they would other products, and Microsoft already has support for e-books baked into Windows 10, though it's somewhere you might not expect.

Windows 10's Edge browser has supported the popular .epub format since late last year and offers a decent set of features. It's not a full-fledged e-reader app, but with bookmarks, a table of contents button and settings for font size and font families, it can make do.

Edge will also be the way for users to easily find and open any e-books purchased from the Windows Store, and the browser's integration throughout Windows 10 laptops, tablets, phones and other PCs means your books will go everywhere. Admittedly, this won't be a huge deal for those deep inside the Amazon e-books ecosystem, as Kindle apps exist for all platforms, including Windows 10.

