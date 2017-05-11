MacBook Air Now Available for $799

The MacBook Air hasn't undergone a refresh in over two years. However, this 13-inch ultraportable is now one of the best Mac values on the market, especially for students. Sure, it lacks a Retina display and its Intel processor is a few generations behind, but it's the cheapest Mac laptop you'll find and Best Buy is currently offering it for $799.99, which is $200 under Apple's direct price.

So who exactly should buy this deal? Cash-strapped students who are heavily invested in the Apple ecosystem can definitely take advantage of the MacBook Air's low price. At this price, Best Buy's deal is even $50 cheaper than buying a refurb MacBook Air direct from Apple.

The MacBook Air is also a great option if you're constantly on the go or tend to work from remote locations that lack a power outlet. That's due to its epic 14-hour battery life, which most Windows PCs — and even Apple's new Macs —can't match.

Finally, the MacBook Air is a great buy if you connect to various peripherals and despise the thought of dealing with dongles. The 2-year old Mac even has a memory card reader.

Hardware-wise, the laptop features a 13.3-inch 1440 x 900 LCD, 1.6-GHz Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. If you opt for the 256GB model, Best Buy's deal is $999, also $200 under Apple's price.

Both deals include a complimentary 6-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security for up to three devices.