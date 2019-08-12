Killer Deal: The Excellent Asus ROG GM501 Is $700 Off

The Asus ROG GM501 is a solid gaming laptop with a slim design and vibrant, G-Sync compatible display.

Today only, Newegg has the Editor's Choice Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 Gaming Laptop on sale for $1,499. Traditionally priced at $2,199, that's $700 off and the second lowest price we've ever seen for this gaming machine. Amazon offers the same gaming laptop on sale for the same price, but they're nearly out of stock.

Buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 Gaming Laptop for $1,499 from Newegg

It features a 15.6-inch 1080p G-Sync LCD, 2.2 GHz Core i7-8750H six-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB HDD with 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M GM501 review, we loved its overall graphics performance, audio quality and slim, beautiful design. Our only gripe was its sub-3-hour battery battery life, although with this much horsepower, it's not too surprising.

The Zephyrus' 15.6-inch matte display is made for gaming. Thanks to its Nvidia G-Sync technology, gamers will encounter little to no latency. In real-world testing, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt looked gorgeous. We could see the delicate patterns of the fleur de lis embossed on Geralt's jet-black tunic as he rode on a moonlit path, ashen hair flowing gently behind him.

The screen's vibrant color, fine detail, and 178-degree viewing angle makes it great for watching movies. And when it came to sound reproduction, the Zephyrus delivered crystal-clear highs and mids. The Zephyrus serves up deep, throaty bass that will take you by surprise.

In our lab, the GeForce 1070 GPU model Zephyrus kept up with our sword slashes and dodges. During the Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark (very high, 1080p), the Zephyrus hit 53 fps which beats the Alienware 15's (GTX 1070) 52 fps and the Stealth's (GTX 1070 Max-Q) 44 fps.

To test performance, we opened 25 tabs in Google Chrome, ran Windows Defender, and watched Doctor Strange on Netflix all at once and the Zephyrus showed no signs of slowdown. The Zephyrus knocked it out of the park on our synthetic tests. It scored a staggering 20,590 on Geekbench 4 overall performance benchmark test. That's above the 15,943 premium gaming laptop average as well as the 8750H CPU Stealth Thin (17,184). It also beat the Alienware 15 (7820HK) (14,932) and the 1510 (7700HQ) (14,223).

Clearly, the Zephyrus has cemented its place as a top-tier gaming system. So if you're looking for a slim and ridiculously powerful gaming laptop, the Asus ROG Zephyrus is a solid choice.

This deal ends at 2:59am ET, so act fast to snag one of our favorite laptops at a stellar price.