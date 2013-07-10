iPhone 5S Reportedly Boasts Slow-Motion 'Mogul' Camera

From the Samsung Galaxy S4's Eraser mode to upcoming Nokia Lumia's 41-megapixel sensor, the smartphone wars are increasingly becoming about who has the best camera. And Apple hopes to steal the competition's thunder with a slow-motion camera inside the next iPhone. According to 9to5Mac, the iPhone 5S (name not official) will be able to record video at an impressive 120 frames per second.

With this kind of performance, iPhone 5S owners will be able to slow down everything from Junior's game-winning goal to their dog jumping into the pool. Chances are the slow-motion video feature will be exclusive to the iPhone 5S' hardware as Apple hopes to woo more upgraders. The next iPhone's camera is said to be beefed up in other ways, including a 13-MP sensor and dual flash.

The iPhone 5S certainly wouldn't be the first smartphone on the market to handle slow-mo video. The Samsung Galaxy S4 can also shoot 120 fps footage, and the HTC One offers a slow motion mode as well. However, neither company has highlighted this feature in its marketing efforts, and the assumption is that Apple would treat slow-mo as a big deal at launch. The feature has a code name of Mogul for a reason.

In our recent Smartphone Camera Shootout, the iPhone 5 took first place among all the major brands because it consistently offered the best image quality. However, Samsung, HTC, Nokia and others pack in a lot more camera features. Between the new Instagram-like effects in iOS7 and the new camera in the iPhone 5S, Apple could provide the best of both worlds.

According to a recent survey from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, iOS usage grew by 3.5 percent over the past year in the U.S., while Android slowed to 0.1 percent. The iPhone 5S could further accelerate that growth, especially if other rumored features like a built-in fingerprint sensor prove true. This would allow users to potentially unlock their devices and pay for apps with a tap of their finger--no password required.