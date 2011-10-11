iPhone 4S Benchmarks Revealed: New iPhone is On Par with Android Tegra Tablets

The iPhone 4S won't go on sale until this Friday, but benchmarks for the device have somehow already leaked their way onto the Internet. Tech blog Anandtech posted several CPU and graphics benchmark comparison graphs that pit the iPhone 4S' internal hardware against older iPhone models, competing Android smartphones, even the iPad 2.

Surprise, surprise. The results show that the performance of the iPhone 4S' A5 processor surpasses that of the iPhone 4's A4 chip. The iPhone 4S scored 623 to the iPhone 4's 360 on the general Geekbench test, and notched a respective 560 and 281 on Geekbench's processor integer benchmark. During the "Let's Talk iPhone" press event last week, Apple officials said that the new iPhone 4S would offer up to twice the performance of the iPhone 4.

Apple also shared that the iPhone 4S offers 7X the graphics performance of its predecessor. Javascript benchmarks show that the iPhone 4S' A5 chip improves graphics performance to the level of the Nvidia Tegra 2 GPU-CPU combo chip found on tablets such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab 8.9 and Motorola Xoom Android tablets.

The same Javascript benchmarks also place the iPhone 4S above popular Android smartphones, including the Motorola Droid Bionic and the Samsung Galaxy S II.

While the iPhone 4S beats out much of the Android competition in the test results, Anandtech says the iPad 2—which uses the same A5 CPU as the new iPhone—still wins out overall. In the Geekbench test, the iPad 2 scores 751 over the iPhone 4S' 623 in the overall tests, and 687 to the latter's 560 in the processor integer comparison. Because the A5 chips within the two devices are identical, Anandtech theorizes that the iPhone 4S chipset is down-clocked to about 800-MHz, while the iPad 2 A5 chip runs at a full 1-GHz. See more comparison at Anandtech.com

Via Anandtech (image credit)