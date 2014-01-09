iBattz Mojo Refuel Aqua S: First Waterproof iPhone Charging Case

There's a bounty of smartphone cases that either charge your phone or protect it from water, but the two concepts haven't met until now. The iBattz Mojo Refuel Aqua S is the first waterproof smartphone charging case, allowing you to submerge your iPhone 5 or 5s in a few feet of water while simultaneously gaining juice. We went hands-on with the aqua-resistant accessory, which is available now for $119.

The Mojo Refuel Aqua S has three layers, starting with the black plastic inner shell containing a removable 2,200 mAh lithium-ion battery and microUSB port for mobile charging. From there, you attach the thick gray bumper, which covers your iPhone's screen and home button with a glossy layer of plastic that will allow you to still use the Touch ID function if you have an iPhone 5s. The last line of defense comes in the form of the Aqua's black rubber outer shell, which seals all of your iPhone's ports and has a textured rear for an easy grip. The Aqua S felt fairly light and comfortable even with all layers attached, and we found it easy to use the lids on the rubber portion to cover up each port.

While we unfortunately didn't get to dunk the Aqua S-covered iPhone 5 in our hands, there was a fully-submerged device on display at the iBattz booth. The sunken iPhone was playing Carly Rae Jepsen's "Call Me Maybe" video without a hitch while submerged in a few inches of water, and the case is designed to work up to 10 feet below the surface. The Aqua S meets IPX8 waterproof standards, and is also shockproof, snowproof and dirtproof.

Originally funded through Kickstarter, the Mojo Refuel Aqua S is available now for $119 through iBattz. If you spend long days at the pool or beach, the Aqua S is a reliable iPhone 5 and 5s add-on that ensures both the safety and battery life of your phone, and we look forward to getting our own to put through the ringer.