HTC One Phablet with Larger Screen Reportedly in Works

It looks like HTC could be jumping on the phablet bandwagon. New reports indicate that the handset-maker plans to launch a smartphone with a screen size between five and six inches, which could directly rival the likes of Samsung’s Galaxy Note series or LG’s Optimus G Pro. The current HTC One has a 4.7-inch display.

According to Twitter account @evleaks, which has a knack for spilling smartphone leaks, HTC’s alleged phablet is codenamed T6. HTC has yet to confirm that it has a phablet in its pipeline, but this isn’t the first time we’ve heard whispers of a new smartphone-tablet hybrid.

Citing “people familiar with the matter,” Pocket Lint reported that a new HTC One with a roomier display exceeding five inches is in the works. This source couldn’t confirm the exact screen size, but did say that this alleged phablet would keep with the same look and feel of HTC’s current flagship.

If these rumors turn out to be true, HTC may join Nokia in the phablet space. A report from the Financial Times suggests that the Finnish Windows Phone-maker plans to launch a new Lumia device with a larger display running Windows Phone 8. Just a week ago, DigiTimes also reported that Nokia is in discussions with suppliers about launching larger-sized handsets within the next year.

Thus far, HTC has shipped a healthy 5 million One units, but the company is still very much feeling the heat from Samsung, which has shipped twice as many Galaxy S4 devices and has its own phablet sequel on the way in the Galaxy Note 3.