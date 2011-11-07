HTC: Android Ice Cream Sandwich Update Coming to Sensation, Rezound, Vivid, and EVO Design 4G Smartphones

Ever since Google revealed that Android's latest update, Ice Cream Sandwich, was ready for the world, a very big question has silently hung in the air: which existing Android phones will be upgraded to the new OS?
For many, that question remains unanswered, but today Android smartphone manufacturer HTC reassured its customers by announcing on Facebook that several HTC devices--the Vivid, Sensation, Sensation XL, Sensation XE, EVO 3D, EVO Design 4G, Amaze 4G, and the recently announced Rezound-- will be upgradable to Android Ice Cream Sandwich in early 2012.
If you own, or plan to own, one of those devices, congratulations! As was revealed last week, seven out of ten current Android smartphone owners are not so lucky.
Keep reading to see the official statement from HTC.