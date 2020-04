Connect with your PC from the iPad 2 by following these four steps:

Assuming you’ve signed up for a GoToMyPC account , download the GoToMyPC for iPad app from the iTunes App Store.

, download the GoToMyPC for iPad app from the iTunes App Store. Log into your GoToMyPC account .

. On the next screen you should see your computer listed . Tap Connect.

. Tap Connect. Now enter your access code, which should be separate from your password. (You pick one when you first set up your GoToMyPC account.)

Find more iPad Tips for Work