How To Change Notifications & Settings on Your Android Tablet

While Android phones use a drop-down menu to display notifications, Honeycomb tablets take a different approach. Learn all about it below.

See Notifications

Look at the bottom right of the screen to see the latest alerts for e-mail, app updates, or appointments.

to see the latest alerts for e-mail, app updates, or appointments. Tap it directly , or tap the time to see all of your notifications at once.

, or tap the time to see all of your notifications at once. Open the app associated with a given alert, such as your inbox.

Change Settings Without Going to the Settings Menu

From the notificati

on menu, you can also tweak or activate various settings (such as airplane mode and brightness) without opening the Settings app. This saves Honeycomb users time.