How to Boost the Volume of Your Nexus 7

Just wish the volume on your Nexus 7 was just a bit louder? How are you supposed to listen to your favorite Pandora station when it sounds like it's whispering the songs to you? Well, thanks to developers, you can boost the volume of the Nexus 7 by simply adding a quick program and setting it up. Here's how.

1. Open the Play Store on your Nexus 7.

2. Search the store for Volume+ or Speaker Boost. Volume+'s paid version is better than Speaker Boost but Speaker Boost beats Volume+'s free version. Try both and let us know in the comments which you prefer.

3. Click and install either whichever app you decided to try first and open it. For Volume+, the difference is the paid version allows you to boost the volume a bit higher and also allows you to set equalizer settings and the free version doesn't.

4a. For Volume+ users, click on Speaker Settings to adjust the volume of the speakers, Bluetooth Settings to adjust the volume of Bluetooth enabled devices attached to the Nexus 7, or Headset Settings to adjust the volume of plugged in, wired headsets.

4b. For Speaker Boost users, simply slide the blue dot over to wherever you want the volume level to be boosted by and then hit back to save it. Simple, enjoy!

5a. For Volume+ users, once you choose which option you want to adjust, check on Audio Modifications to enable all the options beneath it.

6a. For Volume+ users, select Simple Volume Boost and select whatever level you want it boosted to. I'd suggest 8 (the max) for the free version or, if you bought the paid version, you can set it anywhere from 1 all the way to 20. Enjoy!

David Cogen is a founder of TheUnlockr.com, the popular site for rooting, jailbreaking, hacking, modding, and other how tos to show you how to unlock your device's true potential. They even have a popular ROM repository. Check out TheUnlockr.com for all your Android, iPhone, and Windows Phone how tos.