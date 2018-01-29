How to Watch Your iPad on a Television Set (Using AirPlay)

If you happen to own an Apple TV and have an iPad, you can wirelessly stream whatever is on your tablet’s display to your TV. Whether it’s a movie you downloaded in iTunes, YouTube video, pictures, or even Angry Birds, you can watch it on the big screen.
- Turn on Apple TV and the connected television.
- Open the Control Center on your iPad (or a video you want to watch on the TV)
- Click on the AirPlay icon.
- Select your TV from the list of devices on your iPad
- All iPad activity will wirelessly stream to your television.
iPad Guide
