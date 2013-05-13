Google Glass Gets Facial Recognition App for Hospitals

There seems to be no end to what Google Glass can do. The latest advancement to come to Google's futuristic headgear is an app that gives Glass facial recognition capabilities. MedRef for Glass is meant to give medical professionals the ability to instantly scan a patient's face, allowing them to quickly access the patient's medical history and other information. Additionally, doctors and nurses can add voice notes to patients' histories and complete notes regarding patients' treatments.

As Mashable reported, the app was created by a group of programmers at a medical hackathon. Programmer Lance Nanek said the app will be especially helpful to medical professionals, who are often asked to deal with a large amount of information.

"Some people I talked to said hospitals are full of very busy people, often with their hands full, working with a lot of information. So Google Glass making [that information] wearable is especially looked forward to there," Nanek said.

The source code for MedRef can be found on Nanek's Tumblr page. Check out the video above for a full demo of the app in action.

Of course, while MedRef is meant for use in the medical field, it could also have uses in areas including law enforcement, or even as an easy way to remember the names and numbers of all of the people you met at your last big conference.

via: Mashable