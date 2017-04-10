Asus' 13-inch Chromebook Is Now $109 Off

Newegg is taking Chromebook pricing to an entirely new level. Today only (April 10), the retailer is offering the Asus C300 Chromebook (in Black only) for $140 via coupon code "EMCSRERK4" and this $30 mail-in rebate (PDF). That's $109 under Google's direct price, $55 under Amazon's price, and the cheapest Chromebook laptop you can currently buy.

In the world of Chromebooks, the C300 is no slouch. It features a 13.3-inch 1366 x 768 LCD screen, 1.6GHz Celeron N3060 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 16GB of flash storage. The latter may seem alarmingly small, but it's typical for most Chromebooks and can be complemented via the C300's SD card slot.

Like all Chromebooks, the C300 runs on Google's cloud-based Chrome OS, which means you'll need a solid Internet connection to get work done. Fortunately, the C300 has a battery that's rated to last up to 10 hours. Its chiclet-style keyboard and wide, multi-touch touchpad were also designed for extended periods of work.

If Chromebooks were never your thing, the Asus C300's temporary price cut is bound to pique your interest.