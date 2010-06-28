G Styled: Battle Of the Oversized (or Overhyped) Smart Phones

Man oh man, what a mashup I had this week. Let's see, the iPhone 4 was in stores on the 24th, and the Motorola Droid X was revealed to be coming out this July. So where to go with this? One could say you have the clash of the titans between the iPhone 4 and the Motorola Droid X. Then it could be sibling rivalry in the Android family between the Droid X and the HTC Evo 4G. Going forth one could ask, what is up with T-Mobile? With all the high end devices coming out, what are they bringing to the table?

You’ve read all the hype surrounding the iPhone 4 (plus, Laptop has a full review here), but how does it measure up on the style meter?

Surprisingly I wasn't moved by the iPhone 4. The new look is nice, no doubt, but it failed to get my geeky motors revving. The screen however has got to be the sexiest thing on the device. That screen is so sharp it should come with a label saying to keep out of the reach of children!

The glass on the front and back is a nice touch, and I do like the look of this. The phone itself is definitely very slim, which works to the iPhone's benefit.

Still, it just didn't do it for me. I would put an iPhone 4 purchase on the level of: "Eh, I'll get around to getting it eventually" instead of a: "YES I need this now, in my life". The Motorola Droid X definitely has its work cut out for it. Not only does it have to go toe to toe with the mighty hype machine that is the iPhone 4, but it even has to go against its own family with the HTC Evo 4G. I definitely think the Droid X will be able to take on both with ease.

When I was checking out the Droid X at the Laptop Magazine office, I truthfully forgot about the iPhone 4 for a little bit. I was smitten by the X's bright and sharp looking screen. I also really like that live red android eye wallpaper that moves. Also, the Droid X is much longer and slimmer than that Evo. In this case of sibling rivalry, the Evo might have to put out the white flags.

If you remember my remarks about the HTC HD 2, you know I like the touchscreen keys instead of physical ones. But on the Droid X, I actually don't mind the keys. They didn't take away from the device at all. If you are on Verizon Wireless, this really is the device you should be getting, hands down!

So, in this three way match-up, I'm going to have to definitely go with the Droid X in first place. As for 2nd place, that is a tough one… I'll give it to the iPhone 4. Then the HTC Evo rounds out that 3rd spot.

Now T-Mobile where are you at in this style competition?

Motorola Droid X G Style Rating: Fashion Icon

iPhone 4 G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

HTC Evo 4G G Style Rating: Fashion Forward

Jason Anderson is a self-proclaimed gadget head and publisher of G Style Magazine where he covers all things “fashionably technical.” He contributes a weekly post on laptop and gadget panache. The views and opinions Jason expresses are his own and we wouldn't have it any other way.