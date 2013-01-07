FitBit Flex Wristband Keeps You Moving

Joining the likes of the Nike+ FuelBand and Jawbone Up, Fitbit is releasing the Fitbit Flex, a wristband that tracks your activity and sleep patterns and syncs with a smartphone app to show you how active your lifestyle is.

The water-resistant band, available in slate, black, teal or tangerine, syncs with an Android (Samsung Galaxy S III or Note II) device or iPhone via Bluetooth, and uploads the data to a smartphone app as well as to your online profile. Four LED lights on the band show you how far along you are toward meeting that day's goals. The band can measure how many steps you've taken, calories burned and quality and amount of sleep. Like the Larklife, it will also gently buzz to wake you in the morning.

The Fitbit Flex will be available in the spring for $99. Stay tuned for our hands-on.