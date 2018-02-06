How to Use Your Fire Tablet

Thanks to their highly-affordable prices, Amazon's Fire tablets are the most popular slates on the market. But since they run Fire OS, Amazon's own custom version of Android, you can't just take what you already know about Android or iOS and apply it.

Parental controls work differently, as does clearing your web history. Also, since Google apps don't come standard, you'll want to learn how to side-load apps, such as the Google Play store. With our set of tips and tricks, you'll know everything you need to in order to make the most of your Fire tablet.

Amazon Fire Tablet Tips