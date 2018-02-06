How to Use Your Fire Tablet

Thanks to their highly-affordable prices, Amazon's Fire tablets are the most popular slates on the market. But since they run Fire OS, Amazon's own custom version of Android, you can't just take what you already know about Android or iOS and apply it.
Parental controls work differently, as does clearing your web history. Also, since Google apps don't come standard, you'll want to learn how to side-load apps, such as the Google Play store. With our set of tips and tricks, you'll know everything you need to in order to make the most of your Fire tablet.
Amazon Fire Tablet Tips
- How To Sideload Apps On Your Fire Tablet
- Get Google Play On Your Fire Tablet
- Create A Child Profile On Your Fire Tablet
- Configure Parental Controls On Your Fire Tablet
- How to Stop Amazon In-App Purchases
- Get the Nook App on Kindle Fire
- Clear Cookies and Browsing History on an Amazon Fire Tablet
- How to Turn Off Ads on Amazon Fire Tablets
- How to Use Alexa on a Fire Tablet