Act Fast: Dell XPS 13 With Core i7 CPU Now $419 Off

Intel's new 10th Gen CPUs are making their way into laptops and we're seeing a bunch of amazing deals on last-gen products. Fortunately, one of the steepest discounts we've come across is on the best overall laptop, the Dell XPS 13.

Dell XPS 13 (2019) now $949 ($419 off, Core i7-8565U/8GB/256GB)

Dell's official eBay store is selling the 2019 XPS 13 (new) with a 1080p display, a Core i7-8565U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB for just $949, or $419 off its retail price. By comparison, this same model is on sale at Dell, but costs $1,124.99 after coupon "100OFF999". It's likely we won't see a discount like this till Black Friday deals begin later next month.

If you're wary about buying stuff on eBay, don't be. At least, not in this case. Not only is this XPS 13 sold by Dell, but this listing has a 30-day return policy and is protected by eBay's Money-Back Guarantee. Because this is a new product, you still get Dell's one-year warranty. For what it's worth, I purchased my personal laptop, an XPS 15, on eBay.

Released earlier this year, this particular XPS 13 is the latest model we've reviewed. Yes, that means a custom webcam resides above the laptop's gorgeous InfinityEdge display, not below it like on earlier versions.

Other things we praised in our 4.5-star review of the XPS 13 are the laptop's sleek, ultraportable chassis, bright and vivid 13.3-inch display options and remarkably long battery life, especially on this FHD model.

Dell is already selling a newer XPS 13 with 10th Gen Intel CPUs. Those models are on sale at Dell now, but the base model starts at $949 and only includes 4GB of RAM. We haven't gotten a chance to review it yet, so you might want to hold off. Then again, if you want to save a ton of money on the best laptop around, this is a deal you won't want to miss out on.