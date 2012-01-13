Best Laptops of CES 2012

Ultrabooks stole the show at CES 2012, including one with a unique glass design and one that folds completely back to transform into a tablet. The Dell XPS 13 fits a 13.3-inch panel into a frame 15 percent smaller than the 13-inch MacBook Air. But that wasn't the only story here. Razer showed off a killer gaming rig with a secondary touchscreen touchpad, while Samsung debuted an ultraportable with a 15-inch display. At this year's CES, innovation came in all shapes and sizes.

Dell XPS 13

The XPS 13 is the sexiest Ultrabook yet, with a sturdy Gorilla Glass screen and Intel Smart Connect technology to update your inbox and social feeds even with the lid closed.

HP Envy 14 Spectre

HP's Ultrabook stands out from the Ultrabook crowd with an elegant glass panel on the lid and palm rest, plus Beats Audio and a bright 1600 x 900 screen.

Acer Aspire S5

A secret-agent chic Ultrabook, the Aspire S5 won our Readers' Choice Award thanks to a clever MagicFlip door in the back that reveals the ports.

Samsung Series 9 15-inch

The Series 9 15-inch gives road warriors a big screen in a very slim and light aluminum design, complete with huge touchpad and SuperBright display.

Razer Blade

Razer seeks to redefine the gaming experience with a one-of-a-kind touchscreen touchpad inside a superfast and superslim Core i7 notebook.

Samsung Series 7 Gamer

Samsung puts Alienware in its sights and pulls the trigger with a beast of a rig that features a special gaming mode, screaming speed, and a best-in-class display.

Lenovo IdeaPad Yoga

Lenovo's gymnastic Yoga combines a tablet and Ultrabook in a very innovative way with a unique dual-hinge design that supports four different modes of operation.

Lenovo ThinkPad T430u

This 14-inch business-class Ultrabook offers rare specs like a fingerprint reader with single-swipe login capability and a bottom panel that pops off for easy access to the RAM and SSD.

