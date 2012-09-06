Alleged HTC Flyer 2 Specs Appear on the Radar

Most of the talk these days may go to Windows 8 and the flood of hybrid devices heading our way in October, but a newly improved update to an early Android tablet has shown up on the radar: the HTC Flyer 2. A list of alleged specs for the slate have popped up over at Phone Arena and while most of the internals look to be an improvement over its year-and-a-half-old predecessor, one gripe we had with the original HTC Flyer looks like it could actually be exacerbated in the follow-up.

According to the website's sources, the HTC Flyer 2 will stick to the 7-inch form factor, but will measure in at just 0.21-inches thick -- less than half the thickness of the original and even smaller than the iPad. An anodized aluminum casing could lead the slate to look more like the HTC One S, however.

The HTC Flyer 2 will sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon S4 CPU and a 1280 x 768 display resolution if the rumors prove true, both of which are upgrades compared to the original Flyer. One of our major complaints about the original Flyer -- its reliance on phone-centric apps -- looks to be resolved with a move to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean, but the tablet's poor picture-taking capabilities could actually get worse, since the 5-megapixel rear shooter found in the original is reportedly being downgraded to a 3-megapixel camera.

Availability details are still murky, but Phone Arena speculates that the Flyer 2 could make an appearance at HTC's Sept. 19 press event. The big question is: how much will it sell for? The entire Android tablet market has been affected by the success of the $200 Nexus 7 tablet, and we'd be surprised if the HTC Flyer 2 retails for anywhere near the $499 price tag slapped on the original.