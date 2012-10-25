$99 Sony Xperia TL 'Bond Phone' Lands at AT&T on November 2nd

Aspiring secret agents with a thirst for both adventure and media-focused smartphones will be happy to hear that AT&T's ready to fulfill spy flick fantasies on November 2nd with the release of the Sony Xperia TL, otherwise known as "The phone James Bond uses in Skyfall."

The Xperia TL comes jam-packed with Skyfall-related content, naturally, but this phone is more than just a marketing gimmick. Sony stacked the $99 Xperia TL with all sorts of apps and features designed to make consuming content a pleasure, and there's even a fast-waking 13-megapixel camera with HD video recording capabilities for folks who want to recreate their favorite Bond scenes in their backyard.

The 4.6-inch screen sports a 1280 x 720 resolution powered by Sony's Mobile BRAVIA engine and a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon processor. If you'd rather watch your videos on a big screen, the Bond phone supports wireless DLNA streaming and HDMI output alike, and Sony's preloaded the Xperia TL with its media-focused Walkman, Movies and Album apps.

Behind the hefty media-playing options and that 13MP camera lies a fairly mainstream component core consisting of a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and Android Ice Cream Sandwich. You'll also find 4G LTE and an NFC chip that utilizes Sony's "One-Touch" connectivity to quickly pair the Xperia TL with other NFC-enabled devices.

